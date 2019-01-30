Video: Fernando Llorente produces horror miss for Tottenham vs Watford

Look, we feel for Fernando Llorente. Replacing Harry Kane up front for Tottenham is no easy task for anyone.

But this is just ridiculous. Watch the video below as the Spanish forward somehow bundles the ball over with his knee from point-blank range for what must be one of the misses of the season.

Llorente had little trouble with his finishing when he recently scored an own goal in the Fulham game, so what went wrong at the right end here?

Spurs can’t get Kane back quickly enough!