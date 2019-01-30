Video: Liverpool’s record signing falls asleep as Harry Maguire goal levels it up for Leicester

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk did not have his best moment here as Harry Maguire’s goal handed Leicester City an equaliser at Anfield.

Sadio Mane scored early on to make it 1-0 to the Reds, but it’s now 1-1 at half time thanks to this sloppy piece of play at the back from Van Dijk in particular.

Watch the way this move plays out, with Ben Chilwell heading into a crowded penalty area and Van Dijk seemingly having Maguire under close watch.

But then watch as the Foxes defender races away from him, finding himself in acres of space to volley home a simple finish.

Jurgen Klopp will not be a happy man at half time, with his side in with a chance of going seven points clear at the top of the table tonight if they win.