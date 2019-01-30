Man Utd tipped to confirm new contract for key ace with £70k-a-week wage rise

Anthony Martial is reportedly set to put pen to paper on a new contract at Man Utd, which will see him commit his future to the club for five years.

The 23-year-old joined the Red Devils from Monaco in 2015, and has since gone on to make over 150 appearances for the club while winning an FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

SEE MORE: Concern for Solskjaer as influential Man Utd ace could have injury issue

However, he has struggled throughout his time at Old Trafford to permanently cement his place in the starting line-up, particularly under Jose Mourinho prior to his departure last month.

With that in mind, question marks were raised over whether or not he would have a prominent role to play for United, and coupled with the fact that his current contract expires at the end of this season, albeit the club have an option to extend for a year, it had led to doubts over his future, as noted by the Independent last year.

As reported by the Metro though, via RMC Sport, it’s been suggested that Martial is on the verge of signing a new five-year deal with Man Utd, which will see his wages increase by £70,000-a-week, as he is being tipped to earn £190,000-a-week with his new contract.

Anthony #Martial has agreed new five-year contract (june 2024). The signing of the extension will take place before Friday ! #MUFC — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) January 30, 2019

Time will tell if an official announcement follows shortly, but for now it seems as though the Frenchman is moving towards committing his long-term future to the club, as opposed to moving closer to an exit.

Given the quality that he can bring to the table, that will surely be music to the ears of all concerned as along with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku and Jesse Lingard, he undoubtedly has a place to be a key part of United’s long-term future in the final third.