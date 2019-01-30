Four Manchester United players to follow Anthony Martial in signing new contracts at Old Trafford

Manchester United look set to be handed some great news as Anthony Martial is set to be followed by other big names at Old Trafford in signing new contracts.

This is according to the Daily Mirror, who claim David de Gea, Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Ashley Young will also put pen to paper on new deals with United.

The report states De Gea’s future should be sorted before the end of the season, while the other three could commit their futures to the Red Devils in just a few weeks.

MUFC fans can be very excited about the club’s future if Martial and De Gea in particular seem set to stay, with the pair both among the most talented performers at the club in recent times.

De Gea is a world class goalkeeper who has won plenty of points for United in his time in the Premier League, while Martial is an exceptional young forward who will surely only get better in the next couple of seasons.

Things looked pretty bleak at the club under Jose Mourinho earlier this season, but results and performances have improved under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and that improved mood now seems set to help the Manchester giants keep many of their most important players.