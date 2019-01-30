Menu

Video: Lionel Messi finishes off unbelievable Barcelona team move featuring two back-heels in the penalty area

FC Barcelona
Lionel Messi has scored some stunning solo goals in his career, but this one was all about the stunning team play of Barcelona.

The Argentine produced a fine finish to a move he also played a part in with a superb long ball forward before breaking into the box himself.

Just watch the quality of Barcelona’s passing here, with two defenders pulling off back-heels in the penalty area – first Gerard Pique and then Jordi Alba to assist Messi.

To think some people say Barca haven’t been as good since Pep Guardiola left…

