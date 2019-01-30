Neymar injury update: PSG confirm recovery timeline, huge boost for Man Utd

Paris Saint-Germain have released a statement on Neymar’s injury, and have confirmed that the Brazilian superstar has been ruled out for up to 10 weeks.

As confirmed on their official site, the Ligue 1 champions have revealed that Neymar will receive treatment on his metatarsal injury as opposed to undergoing surgery, and that in turn will potentially keep him sidelined for the next 10 weeks.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid identify €80m PSG superstar as primary transfer target

Although unfortunate news for the player himself, PSG and fans in general given the quality that he brings to the pitch, it will be a boost for Man Utd ahead of their Champions League clash with the French outfit.

The two European giants meet in the last 16, with the first leg taking place at Old Trafford on February 12, before they meet again in Paris on March 6.

With the timeline offered above, that would suggest that Neymar will play no part in the tie unless he makes a miraculously quick recovery, and so interim United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won’t have to prepare for a player who has scored 20 goals and provided 10 assists in 23 appearances so far this season.

Although they remain comfortably in front at the top of the Ligue 1 table, Neymar will of course now miss countless key domestic games too, and so it’s a real blow for PSG to be without their talisman as Kylian Mbappe and Co. will have to step up and fill the void.

Time will tell if it proves to be a costly blow in their hopes of ending their wait for success in the Champions League, as with United enjoying a resurgence under Solskjaer, not having Neymar available to face them will certainly put them at a disadvantage.

More to follow.