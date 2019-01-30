Man Utd star encourages CL giants to pursue £100m bid in transfer that could more than quadruple his wages

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has reportedly ‘encouraged’ Real Madrid to pursue a potential transfer before he signs a new contract.

The England international has been an important and much-improved player for the Red Devils in recent times, and looks potentially like becoming one of the finest attackers in Europe in the next few years.

Real Madrid could certainly do with players like that, and a stunning report from the Sun claims they’ve been encouraged to pursue a potential £100million deal as the player has decided to wait before making a final decision on signing a new contract at Old Trafford.

This is because Anthony Martial is about to sign a new long-term contract, which has seemingly disrupted Rashford and got him thinking about his situation.

Of course, any concrete move is a long way from happening at this point, but it would be intriguing to see how this rumour develops if the 21-year-old continues to stall on signing a new deal.

MUFC won’t want to see a homegrown talent leave for a big move abroad, but Real Madrid are known for being pretty persuasive.

The Spanish giants will surely be strengthening their attack soon after losing Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus last summer, and with players like Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio not really performing this season.