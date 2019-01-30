Liverpool star Sadio Mane has scored a fine opening goal for the Reds against Leicester City this evening.

With Manchester City losing to Newcastle yesterday, Liverpool will be thrilled to have got off to a fast start tonight as they could go seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Watch below as Mane finishes off a flowing team move by Jurgen Klopp’s side, with the Senegal international producing a quality finish right into the far corner, leaving Foxes goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel with no chance.