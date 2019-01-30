Arsenal are seemingly set for a busy end to the January transfer window, as reports claim that they’re in talks over signing Yannick Carrasco from Dalian Yifang.

As per Spanish football expert Guillem Balague’s tweet below, the Gunners are expected to wrap up the signing of Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona on Wednesday, as he is set to arrive in London.

SEE MORE: Arsenal transfer target tipped to arrive in London today to complete initial loan move

Denis Suárez finalistes today in London his loan deal with #AFC. He will have to renew his contract with #FCB one more year (to 2021). Loan will cost €2.3m. Option to buy from #AFC is around €25m but not OBLIGATORY pic.twitter.com/hG4TC2em81 — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 30, 2019

While that’s one deal that looks likely to get over the line before the deadline, Sky Sports report that Arsenal are also discussing a move for Carrasco with Dalian Yifang.

Details of the possible bid aren’t included, but it is noted that the Gunners were pursuing Ivan Perisic previously looking to sign him on loan with an option to buy. Perhaps that is an indication of the formula that they will present for Carrasco too.

Adding width to his attack is seemingly a priority for boss Unai Emery, with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and others excelling in more central roles.

In turn, by adding Carrasco to the squad, it could give the Spanish tactician an important option in the final third to add a different dynamic to his attack, along with Suarez.

The north London giants are locked in a battle to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, as they sit level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea after 24 games, albeit they’ve played one more game than their rivals.

Adding new faces who fit Emery’s style of play and can enhance the squad could be crucial to their fortunes in the coming months, and so while Suarez looks like he’ll be joining his former Sevilla boss, Carrasco could also be added if the touted talks prove to be successful.