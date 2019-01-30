‘Unreal beast’ – Chelsea loanee continues to shine as these AC Milan fans desperate for permanent move

Tiémoué Bakayoko continued to impress on Tuesday night, playing a key role for AC Milan in their win over Napoli in the Coppa Italia.

The 24-year-old came under fire in the early stages of his loan spell with the Italian giants, failing to impress in his first few outings.

Coupled with the disappointment of not being able to establish himself at Chelsea in his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge last year, the pressure would undoubtedly have been building on the Frenchman to prove his worth and rediscover his form from his time at Monaco.

As noted by Calciomercato, Bakayoko joined Milan on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea with an option to buy. It’s added that the fee involved in making it a permanent move would be €35.5m.

Based on his current form, that could prove to be an absolute steal as he continues to produce dominant performances in front of the defence to offer them protection, while also using his quality on the ball to start attacks and drive forward using his athleticism and physicality.

In turn, given his recent form, it’s no surprise that the Milan fans below want the club to make his move permanent, as with Lucas Biglia absent in recent months due to injury, Bakayoko has grabbed his opportunity with both hands and has cemented his place in the starting line-up.

Nevertheless, there is still a long way to go this season, as the Rossoneri look to not only go all the way in the Coppa Italia, but also secure fourth place in Serie A in order to seal a return to the Champions League, which in turn could boost their coffers to splash out on the likes of Bakayoko this summer.

As per the tweets below, there were a few Chelsea fans also perhaps ready to welcome him back in west London, but given Maurizio Sarri’s decision to ship him out last summer as he doesn’t seemingly fit his style of play, it seems unlikely that Bakayoko will return to the Blues at the end of the season with Milan surely ready to exercise their option.

Bakayoko and Milan. Match made in heaven. He has to stay. He will stay. Literally MOTM in 80% of the matches he’s played in Milan colors. Unreal beast. pic.twitter.com/7CtPA98Poe — D?wadinho (@TheDawadi) January 29, 2019

Meanwhile, Bakayoko quietly in beast mode again tonight. #ForzaMilan — Milan Talk (@MilanTalk1) January 29, 2019

Just look at Bakayoko there.

He has everything.

Unreal midfielder. pic.twitter.com/asJ7kLGrs3 — Complaxes (@Complaxes) January 29, 2019

We have to make space somehow for Bakayoko next season!!! #CFC — Kevin? (@KevinKeKeFuego) January 30, 2019

Special mention for Tiemoue Bakayoko as well. Couple games in, looked a disaster. The transformation has been incredible. Not only in his defensive work in constantly breaking things up, but his quicker, sharper passing and driving runs forward. Deserves all the praise he gets. — Sumeet Paul (@SP_Calcio) January 29, 2019

Bakayoko should be tested in new formation 4-3-3 He might be able to thrive and flourish in that formation — PriteshShah (@Pritesh_Shah16) January 30, 2019

From being a donkey in the PL and people signing petitions to send him back to Chelsea Bakayoko has been one of the best DMs in serieA over the last couple of months. — Naveen (@Naveenisblue) January 30, 2019

Tiémoué Bakayoko appreciation tweet. At the start of the season he was brought on vs Napoli, we gave away the lead and lost. A lot of the blame went to him. He didnt give up and has been bossing it for months now with two MOTM performances vs Napoli being the icing on the cake. pic.twitter.com/OKQsOfrEqD — Kevin (@MilansMaldini) January 29, 2019

Bakayoko is on fire @acmilan . The way he’s playing right now, there’s no way they wouldn’t trigger the €35m option they have on him. Good on him. — Chelsea Rumours (@ChelseaRumours) January 29, 2019

Bakayoko’s light years ahead of any Napoli midfielders and can’t believe we’re still thinking whether or not to sign him from Chelsea. €35m for him is a bargain imo he’s well worth over €100m what a great asset to Milan’s midfield under Gattuso. #Milam — ?Random Milanista? (@Steve_EdgeHead) January 29, 2019

Bakayoko for €35m is a freaking fucking robbery. — Bryan Teixeira (@BryanTeixeira) January 29, 2019

We’re gonna sign Bakayoko for only 35M€. Chelsea really is our bitch — BOBAN (@lapatelic) January 29, 2019

We have to buy Bakayoko. Cannot send him back. — ? (@WhatGattusoMad) January 29, 2019