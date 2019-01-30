Menu

‘Unreal beast’ – Chelsea loanee continues to shine as these AC Milan fans desperate for permanent move

Tiémoué Bakayoko continued to impress on Tuesday night, playing a key role for AC Milan in their win over Napoli in the Coppa Italia.

The 24-year-old came under fire in the early stages of his loan spell with the Italian giants, failing to impress in his first few outings.

Coupled with the disappointment of not being able to establish himself at Chelsea in his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge last year, the pressure would undoubtedly have been building on the Frenchman to prove his worth and rediscover his form from his time at Monaco.

As noted by Calciomercato, Bakayoko joined Milan on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea with an option to buy. It’s added that the fee involved in making it a permanent move would be €35.5m.

Based on his current form, that could prove to be an absolute steal as he continues to produce dominant performances in front of the defence to offer them protection, while also using his quality on the ball to start attacks and drive forward using his athleticism and physicality.

In turn, given his recent form, it’s no surprise that the Milan fans below want the club to make his move permanent, as with Lucas Biglia absent in recent months due to injury, Bakayoko has grabbed his opportunity with both hands and has cemented his place in the starting line-up.

Nevertheless, there is still a long way to go this season, as the Rossoneri look to not only go all the way in the Coppa Italia, but also secure fourth place in Serie A in order to seal a return to the Champions League, which in turn could boost their coffers to splash out on the likes of Bakayoko this summer.

As per the tweets below, there were a few Chelsea fans also perhaps ready to welcome him back in west London, but given Maurizio Sarri’s decision to ship him out last summer as he doesn’t seemingly fit his style of play, it seems unlikely that Bakayoko will return to the Blues at the end of the season with Milan surely ready to exercise their option.

