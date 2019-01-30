Video: Chelsea’s David Luiz has an absolute shocker as David Brooks puts Bournemouth 2-0 up

Chelsea defender David Luiz did not have his best moment tonight as Bournemouth doubled their lead through David Brooks.

The Brazil international started off by losing the ball in midfield, and then failed to really do anything as the Cherries broke.

The 21-year-old then beat Luiz with a neat bit of skill inside the penalty area, but a player of his calibre and experience should really be doing better.

Watch Luiz’s horror-show below as Brooks pounced and made it an unhappy Premier League debut for Gonzalo Higuain, who’s been unable to do anything to repair the damage done by his team-mate…