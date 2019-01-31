£40M Chelsea superstar eyed up by PSG as potential replacement for Neymar

PSG are said to be eyeing up Chelsea’s Brazilian winger Willian as a replacement for superstar forward Neymar, who’s set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering an injury.

According to the Daily Mail, PSG have eyed up Willian as a potential replacement for Neymar, who they state is set to miss 10 weeks of action due to a foot injury.

The Daily Mail also note that Willian is valued by the west London club at £40M, and that an offer for Willian won’t be looked at fondly by the Blues, something that won’t be music to PSG’s ears.

Neymar looks set to sit out both of PSG’s clashes against Man United in the Champions League round of 16, thus, making a move for Willian makes complete sense.

The 30-year-old hasn’t been in the best form of his life this term, however that still doesn’t mean the player would be a bad signing for the French giants.

Albeit in glimpses, Willian has shown this season that he’s still got it in him to play at the highest level of European football for at least a few more years, something that PSG seem to have taken note of if this report is anything to go off.

Willian would provide an adequate replacement for Neymar should he end up signing for PSG, it just remains to be seen whether the winger will actually end up swapping Paris for London this window…