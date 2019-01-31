Arsenal injury news: Laurent Koscielny and two others to return vs Man City, plus Denis Suarez debut

Arsenal have been handed some encouraging injury news ahead of their weekend game against Manchester City.

According to football.london, Unai Emery will be able to call upon Laurent Koscielny in defence despite him being a bit of a doubt.

On top of that, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Ainsley Maitland-Niles also look set to return from spells out injured.

Denis Suarez, who joined from Barcelona today, could also be in line for his Arsenal debut against City in a challenging first fixture for him.

Emery’s first Premier League game in charge of Arsenal also came against City, with his side losing 2-0 to Pep Guardiola’s men at the Emirates Stadium on the opening day of the campaign.

City, however, aren’t in the most convincing form right now after a major slip-up away to Newcastle that allowed Liverpool to move five points ahead of them at the top of the table.