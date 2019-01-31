BID made: Improved offer comes in for Arsenal transfer target

Everton have received an improved offer from Paris Saint-Germain for the transfer of midfielder Idrissa Gueye.

According to various reports, the Toffees ace has been the subject of a £26million bid from PSG, while Arsenal have also been linked with him in recent days.

Still, it seems Everton are determined not to sell Gueye, who has been a key performer for them since he joined the club from Aston Villa, where he also impressed.

A tough tackler and hard worker in defensive midfield, it is unsurprising Gueye is now being eyed by big names like PSG and Arsenal, while Manchester City have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

Everton probably don’t want to sell such a key player in the middle of the season, but it remains to be seen if they can hang on to him when we reach the summer.