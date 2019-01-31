We may have found a potential clue that suggest that Arsenal will be signing another player on deadline day, we uncovered the shock clue in the article announcing the initial loan signing of Denis Suarez.

Arsenal announced the initial loan signing of Suarez at noon today, according to the Evening Standard, the Gunners will be paying Suarez’s wages in full and Barcelona will also be paid a loan fee in the region of £2.1m.

The report also highlights that Arsenal’s loan deal includes an option for the Gunners to sign the one-time senior Spain international for a fee in the region of £20m.

Take a look at the article on Arsenal’s official website – the Gunners could amend the post if fans realise that they’ve hinted at another transfer.

Whether this is a clue or a mistake, it will be interesting to see who the potential signing for the Gunners could be.

BBC Sport reported earlier that Arsenal were set to miss out on deals for; Yannick Carrasco, Ivan Perisic and Christopher Nkunku.

The signing of Nkunku from PSG is the most likely and that deal has taken a turn for the worse recently, with Mirror Football reporting that PSG are holding out for a higher loan fee from the Gunners in order to protect themselves.

Nkunku only has 18 months left on his deal in Paris, the French giants clearly don’t want the midfielder to return to the club on loan with just a year left on his contract – leaving them increasingly likely to lose the 21-year-old for a minimal fee.