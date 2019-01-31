Menu

Arsenal target three players as they already plan for star’s summer transfer window exit

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal are reportedly set to make a centre-back, left-back and winger their three main targets for the summer transfer window.

According to Charles Watts of football.london, the Gunners will not keep veteran full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner beyond his current deal, and will need to replace him.

MORE: Arsenal tipped to try AGAIN to seal transfer of Ligue 1 star

If the Switzerland international does leave the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal will be short of cover in that area of the pitch, with only Ainsley Maitland-Niles to cover for Hector Bellerin, who’s had a bad injury this season.

Watts does not name any specific players he expects AFC to go after in his Q&A on football.london, but it does look like it will be a busier summer than this January proved to be.

‘Arsenal’s priority this summer will be a new centre back, left-back and a winger,’ Watts said.

More Stories / Latest News

‘The only issue though is the injury to Bellerin, depending on how his recovery goes they may also have to go for a right-back. That decision will be taken in the summer.

‘Ideally they won’t, because they don’t want to spend big money on a new right-back when they have Bellerin to come back.

‘But Lichtsteiner will go so they have no real cover other than Maitland-Niles and Jenkinson.’

More Stories Stephan Lichtsteiner