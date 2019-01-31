Arsenal target three players as they already plan for star’s summer transfer window exit

Arsenal are reportedly set to make a centre-back, left-back and winger their three main targets for the summer transfer window.
According to Charles Watts of football.london, the Gunners will not keep veteran full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner beyond his current deal, and will need to replace him.
If the Switzerland international does leave the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal will be short of cover in that area of the pitch, with only Ainsley Maitland-Niles to cover for Hector Bellerin, who’s had a bad injury this season.
Watts does not name any specific players he expects AFC to go after in his Q&A on football.london, but it does look like it will be a busier summer than this January proved to be.
‘Arsenal’s priority this summer will be a new centre back, left-back and a winger,’ Watts said.
‘The only issue though is the injury to Bellerin, depending on how his recovery goes they may also have to go for a right-back. That decision will be taken in the summer.
‘Ideally they won’t, because they don’t want to spend big money on a new right-back when they have Bellerin to come back.
‘But Lichtsteiner will go so they have no real cover other than Maitland-Niles and Jenkinson.’