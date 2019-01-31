Midfield maestro REVEALS chat with Arsenal star over Gunners transfer

Arsenal’s new signing Denis Suarez has revealed he spoke to Gunners right-back Hector Bellerin about a transfer to the Emirates Stadium.

The Spain international was unveiled by his new club today and has admitted that Bellerin has been on his case about the move ever since the rumours first started.

Suarez is now officially an Arsenal player, arriving on loan from Barcelona with the option of a permanent deal, and it looks Gooners can have Bellerin to thank for helping the deal go through.

‘I’ve spoken to Hector. He wrote me a message when the rumours started to come out in the press about me joining Arsenal,’ the 25-year-old told Arsenal’s official site.

‘I hope he can recover as soon as possible. It’s a shame that he’s injured because I’d love to play with him, but I’m sure he’ll be back soon.’