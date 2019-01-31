Arsenal legend brands whole club a ‘JOKE’ after Denis Suarez transfer

Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas has absolutely ripped into his old club with a scathing analysis of the club’s transfer policy.

The Gunners have just signed Denis Suarez on loan, but look unlikely to make any further signings before tonight’s deadline.

Nicholas is baffled as to why Arsenal haven’t been able to spend more money on players considering their resources and the need for more quality options in defence in particular.

I’m happy with anyone at the moment if I’m being honest because this Arsenal transfer policy is a joke, it really is a joke – ever since David Dein left the building,’ Nicholas told Sky Sports.

‘I’m confused because we all need defenders, they’re hard to get. Liverpool spend £70million getting one of the best and we don’t seem to identify this.

‘We’re the ninth richest, we were the 6th richest last year and we can only get loan deals. I don’t care if this manager likes this player [Suarez] or not but please Arsenal, get some defenders in.

‘Have you got the ability to look at [Shkodran] Mustafi – not good enough for the price. We’ve done it too often.

‘Find quality defenders, bring them in, and then the fans will give you the proper judgement.’