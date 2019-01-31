Unai Emery BLOCKS Arsenal star’s surprise exit on transfer deadline day

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has blocked young forward Eddie Nketiah from leaving the club on transfer deadline day.

The the youngster had looked set to join Augsburg on loan, but Arsenal’s inability to bring in a new attacking player has seemingly put an end to that.

The Gunners had been linked with the likes of Yannick Carrasco and Ivan Perisic, but neither are now expected to move to the Emirates Stadium.

And as such, Emery does not want to lose a potentially useful backup player in Nketiah, according to the Metro.

Arsenal fans have not seen a great deal of Nketiah in recent times, but the young Englishman made an explosive start to his career in north London last season with a brace against Norwich City in the Carabao Cup.

It remains to be seen, however, if the 19-year-old will get another big opportunity in the first-team soon.