(Photo) Arsenal star provides major injury update on Twitter

Arsenal FC
Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has provided a major announcement on his injury via his official Twitter account.

The Spain international recently suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury to his left knee in the win over Chelsea, and a lengthy spell on the sidelines seems likely.

However, one positive seems to be that Bellerin has now tweeted that his surgery has been a success as he posts this picture looking pretty cheerful in his hospital bed…

Arsenal fans will be hoping Bellerin can return as soon as possible as the likes of Stephan Lichtsteiner and Ainsley Maitland-Niles don’t look the most reliable backup options for the club for any lengthy period of time.

