Done deal: Barcelona beat Arsenal and Liverpool to defender transfer

Barcelona have officially announced the completed transfer of Brazilian wonderkid defender Emerson.

The 20-year-old had also been linked as a transfer target for Arsenal and Liverpool recently, with Don Balon stating he was considering a number of offers.

Emerson is primarily a right-back and looks a great prospect for the future after impressing in his native Brazil with Atletico Mineiro.

??BREAKING NEWS??

Agreement with Atlético Mineiro for Emerson transfer; he'll join FC Barcelona on 1 July 2019.

All the details ? https://t.co/qFFBNmEP9n pic.twitter.com/xJJoG9EJnV — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 31, 2019

Barca announced the deal this evening, with Emerson now set to link up with the club for the start of next season.

While it would have been interesting to see the South American try his luck in the Premier League, it seems Arsenal and Liverpool have missed out for the time being.