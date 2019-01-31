Paperwork IN: Chelsea star still has time to complete transfer to PL rivals

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi can reportedly still add his name to the list of Premier League done deals for this January transfer window.

The Belgium international has agreed terms with Crystal Palace, and journalist Kristof Terreur is among those stating the paperwork to complete things was submitted before the deadline.

This means that although the transfer window has technically closed, the final few formalities to be done on existing deals can still be completed in the coming hours.

Chelsea are waiting for Crystal Palace to complete all the other paperwork. Would the official announcement be made at 4:15 am – Carabao Cup draw style? — Kristof Terreur ?? (@HLNinEngeland) January 31, 2019

Batshuayi would make a fine signing for Palace, who could do with more firepower up front, with Batshuayi showing he can cut it at this level, despite his struggles.

The 25-year-old’s loan with Valencia has been cut short after a tough spell in La Liga, but he shone on loan at Borussia Dortmund last season.