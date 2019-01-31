Boost for Arsenal? Chelsea star snubs SHOCK deadline day transfer

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has reportedly turned down a surprise deadline day transfer to Juventus.

We’re not sure what’s more surprising – the fact that Juve wanted him, or the fact that he didn’t want them, but there you go.

Cahill has also been linked with Arsenal and other clubs this January, with Sky Sports suggesting he has decided NOT to move to Juventus, Monaco or Fulham.

That’s quite a selection of teams there, and Arsenal are not mentioned as being among them.

It remains to be seen if the Gunners will act in the next couple of hours, but they could do with more defensive cover, and Cahill has not played much at Chelsea this season.

The 33-year-old may be past his best, but remains one of the finest defenders of the last decade and a player who could be a very decent short-term option to come in as cover for Arsenal, who are struggling with injuries.