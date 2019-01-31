Arsenal transfer boost: £52m target put up for SALE in shock move, with replacement already lined up

Arsenal are reportedly a step closer to sealing the transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.

This is because, according to Don Balon, Los Blancos are making plans to replace the Brazil international with Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Weigl.

Casemiro would be a superb signing for Arsenal, who urgently need an upgrade on Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny in that defensive midfield role.

Despite a dip in form for Madrid this season – like many of his team-mates – Casemiro remains one of the best players in the world in his position.

Don Balon recently linked the 26-year-old with a potential move to the Gunners, with Real surprisingly prepared to let him go if they receive an offer worth around £52million.

That could end up being a bargain for Arsenal if they do step up their interest any time soon.

With Madrid now targeting Weigl, that’s surely a cue for the north London giants to swoop soon as it seems he has no future at the Bernabeu.