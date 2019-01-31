Chelsea launch deadline day bid for stylish forward also targeted by Manchester United

Chelsea have reportedly launched a deadline day transfer bid for Bristol City starlet Antoine Semenyo, who has also been linked with Manchester United.

But, according to Team Talk, the Blues have seen a £2million offer for the talented 19-year-old turned down by the Championship side.

Semenyo looks like one of the next big things emerging in the lower leagues, with other top young English talent recently making the successful step up to the Premier League.

Dele Alli at Tottenham is probably the best example, while James Maddison has also shone since moving from Norwich City to Leicester City last summer.

Semenyo has long been linked with top clubs and though a move doesn’t seem set to happen this winter, it is surely only a matter of time.