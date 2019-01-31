Chelsea could be about to make a late, deadline day swoop for this Premier League star, the Blues look like they have been thrown into panic mode following yesterday’s 4-0 loss.

According to Mirror Sport, the Blues are eyeing a move for Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. It’s understood that Chelsea are admirers of the Frenchman and the 26-year-old has shown that he has the creative spark to replace Cesc Fabregas, who joined Monaco towards the start of the January transfer window.

Today could be Chelsea’s only chance to land Doucoure’s signature, French giants PSG are also admirers of the dynamic midfielder’s talents. According to Sky Sports, Doucoure is planning to leave Watford and join a club that matches his ambition.

Sky Sports’ Gary Cotterill seems to pour cold water on the rumours, according to the Express, the reporter had this to say whilst stationed outside Watford’s training ground for Sky Sports news today:

“This Doucoure line, suggestions that Chelsea maybe coming in with a bid for Doucoure,”

“Well I can tell you that that hasn’t happened, there’s been no bid to Watford from any club for any player.

“And even if it does happen, I am told by the club that Doucoure will be staying here in January.

“He’s made it clear all January hasn’t he that it’s his dream to play at PSG.

“PSG have been flirting with him all month and that may well happen in the summer.

“But nobody from this club will be going out today.

“The exception to that may be a couple of fringe players going out on loan.”

It seems like Doucoure will be prepared to hold out for a dream move to PSG in the summer.