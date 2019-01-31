Terms agreed: Chelsea CLOSE in on last-minute transfer business

Chelsea look set to conduct some late transfer business tonight as Michy Batshuayi could be set for a move to Crystal Palace.

The Belgium international has had his loan deal with Valencia terminated after a poor spell in La Liga – failing to hit anything like the kind of form he showed in a spell at Borussia Dortmund last season.

According to Sky Sports, Batshuayi could now be on his way to Palace instead after agreeing personal terms with the Eagles, but the two clubs have not finalised things yet.

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has agreed terms with Crystal Palace. Deal not done yet — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 31, 2019

It makes sense for the Blues to try to offload a player they have no plans to use, with Batshuayi barely playing for the club for some time now.

Chelsea also signed Gonzalo Higuain this January, so have that centre-forward spot sorted for the time being, with Olivier Giroud also a capable backup.

Batshuayi had also been linked with Tottenham and West Ham earlier today, but it seems those moves may now be off the table.