Chelsea star trying to FORCE surprise deadline day transfer to arch-rivals

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is reportedly eager to get a deadline day transfer to the club’s London rivals Tottenham.

The Belgium international is back at Stamford Bridge after a failed loan at Valencia, having also been loaned out to Borussia Dortmund last season.

Despite showing some promise, Batshuayi has never established himself as a regular at Chelsea an exit for him now makes sense.

However, it’s also unsurprising that the Blues don’t want to allow a potentially lethal forward to strengthen a top four rival between now and May.

Spurs need cover for Harry Kane up front and Batshuayi could be a very decent option in the short term.

Still, despite the Telegraph and Mirror both claiming the 25-year-old is pushing for a move across London, it seems CFC are playing hard-ball.

These tweets below give mixed information, but it’s claimed Chelsea are either only ready to loan Batshuayi out – and would demand more from Tottenham than they would have from West Ham, or let him go permanently for as much as £40million.

Batshuayi's reps are trying to take him to Tottenham, but so far Chelsea won't negotiate on that move unless it is a permanent deal which would cost Spurs £35-£40m #cfc #thfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) January 31, 2019

UPDATE: A tweet from the Mirror has since been deleted, so it remains to be seen if there’s really much potential for a loan move of any kind.