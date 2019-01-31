Official: Club release announcement following Chelsea transfer talks

Bayern Munich have today announced they’re not planning any signings before tonight’s January transfer window deadline.

The good news for Chelsea fans is this means they’re surely set to keep Callum Hudson-Odoi…for now.

The England youth international has been repeatedly targeted by Bayern this January, with the 18-year-old’s reps holding talks over a move away while the Bundesliga giants have made as many as four bids for him.

Still, as reported here by AS, it looks like Bayern have made it publicly clear they’ve given up on a deal for Hudson-Odoi for this January.

Chelsea fans will now just hope they can persuade the talented youngster to commit his future and sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

It’s previously been reported that Hudson-Odoi has no plans to pen an extension with CFC, but after a little more playing time recently, perhaps there’s some hope he can still be persuaded to change his mind.