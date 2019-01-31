Maurizio Sarri singles out ONE Chelsea star in explosive post-match row

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri reportedly singled out Eden Hazard for criticism in his post-match dressing down of his Blues squad.

The Italian tactician notably shut his players in the changing room for almost an hour after the club’s shock 4-0 defeat to Bournemouth, and it seems Hazard was one of the main targets of his criticism.

Sarri is said to have pointed the finger at the Belgium international for playing for himself instead of listening to his tactical instructions, according to the Telegraph.

This will come as a big worry for CFC fans as Hazard continues to be linked with a summer transfer to Real Madrid.

The 28-year-old is yet to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge, with his current deal due to expire at the end of next season.

If Hazard is no longer getting on with Sarri then that really could be it for his career in west London.