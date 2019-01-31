Deal off: Arsenal set to fail with attempts to seal transfer for talented European midfielder according to journalist

Arsenal’s attempts to sign Belgian midfielder Yannick Carrasco look to have failed according to very reliable journalist David Ornstein.

According to Ornstein on Twitter, Carrasco’s move to the Gunners looks to be off after the loan fee the north London side offered to Dalian Yifang was too small, with it also being noted that another club, with Ornstein states could be AC Milan, have made a ‘better offer’ for the player.

Carrasco to Arsenal off. Player part fine but loan fee offer far too low to suggest recent interest was as serious as it seemed early Jan. Better offer from another club (reportedly AC Milan) & Dalian Yifang were offered replacement but reluctant so set to stay in China #AFC #ACM — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) January 31, 2019

This news will come as a blow for the Gunners and their fans, as Carrasco would’ve been a quality addition for the north London side to make.

The Belgian international has impressed during stints with Atletico Madrid and AS Monaco in the past, with the player’s time with those two clubs proving that he has what it takes to cut it at the top level of European football.

Unai Emery’s side aren’t exact blessed with a whole host of world class wingers in their squad, as the Spaniard only really has Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck and Ainsley Maitland-Niles to choose from out wide.

Carrasco’s move would’ve given the Gunners’ quality out wide a real boost, however any hopes fans had of seeing the Belgian line up in the club’s famous red kit look to have been dashed following Ornstein’s tweet.

It’ll be interesting to see if Arsenal turn their attentions to any other big names on deadline day, something manager Emery may want to think about doing in order to boost the club’s chances of securing a top four finish come the end of the season.