BREAKING: Man Utd to pounce for deadline day transfer of midfielder who’s snubbed Liverpool & Arsenal

Manchester United are reportedly lining up a late January transfer window swoop for Monaco midfielder Hannibal Mejbri.

The 16-year-old looks an exciting talent and has previously been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool, though he turned them down to move to Monaco.

Still, it now seems Mejbri wants out of the Ligue 1 club after handing in a transfer request to force through a move to Old Trafford, according to the Sun.

While fans would ideally like to see more proven players coming in, Mejbri looks a huge talent with a big future, and could join the long list of exciting youth players plying their trade with the Red Devils right now.

Mejbri would join top youngsters like Tahith Chong and Mason Greenwood in the United academy, and could soon be one to also challenge for a first-team place as they look like doing.

Monaco also have a good track record of producing elite talent, with exciting young players like Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Lemar and Bernardo Silva recently among those to make their name at the club, as well, of course, as MUFC forward Anthony Martial.