It’s ON! Real Madrid line up £157million Premier League transfer raid in last 24 hours

Real Madrid have reportedly put together a package to seal the £157million transfer of Tottenham striker Harry Kane in the summer.

According to Don Balon, club president Florentino Perez has been making preparations over the deal in the last 24 hours, which also includes a five-year contract for the Spurs front-man.

Kane is currently out injured and has been a big loss for Tottenham, who will surely do all they can to hold on to the England international for next season.

Still, Kane seems an ideal fit for what Real Madrid are looking for right now, as he would represent a similar goal threat to their former star player Cristiano Ronaldo.

Madrid urgently need that kind of elite-level goal-scorer in their ranks, and he could be partnered by Chelsea forward Eden Hazard if speculation is to be believed.

The Belgian has long been linked with Los Blancos and the pair could make a dream partnership in the Spanish capital.