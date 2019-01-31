Menu

Highly rated Arsenal youngster close to sealing loan move away from the club

One of Arsenal’s building blocks for the future is heading out on loan to Germany, the ace will be the latest talented English youngster to take to Germany.

According to Sky Sports News, 18-year-old Arsenal attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is having a medical at Bundesliga side Red Bull Leipzig.

The youngster has made six appearances for the Gunners this season, four coming in the Europa League and two coming in the League Cup, the talented attacking midfielder has scored three goals in those games.

Despite starring for Arsenal in the Europa League, the England Under-17 international still  hasn’t made his Premier League debut for Unai Emery’s side, the chance to go out a play in Germany could significantly aid his development.

Rowe could find his feet in Germany very quickly, his teammate Reiss Nelson is currently on loan at Hoffenheim and Rowe will be looking to follow in Nelson’s footsteps by exciting fans with his talents in the Bundesliga.

Playing first-team football on a more regular basis could fast-track the youngster through the England setup, Reiss Nelson has picked up caps for England’s Under 21s by attracting the attention of fans with his impressive performances in Germany.

Football London reporter Charlie Watts took to Twitter to reveal that Rowe’s move will not include an option for Leipzig to make the deal permanent, Arsenal fans can relax:

