Man United consider transfer swoop for £90m-rated star after consulting Solskjaer

Manchester United are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho after discussing the state of the club’s squad with interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The England international has shone in his time in the Bundesliga, having made the somewhat surprise move from Manchester City to Dortmund as a youngster.

And now, according to the Metro, Sancho is said to be open to a move back to the Premier League as United set their sights on a possible move for the 18-year-old, valued at around £90million.

Sancho seems like he could be an ideal Man Utd signing, with his pace and direct play making him a similar kind of talent to current Red Devils forwards Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

Injecting more pace into this side, particularly on the right flank, looks a good move for United to give them more options all over the pitch, whilst potentially also replacing the unconvincing Alexis Sanchez in attack.

The Chile international has been a big disappointment since joining MUFC from Arsenal, and Sancho currently looks like he’d be an upgrade.

The Metro state United chiefs have spoken with Solskjaer about the state of the squad he inherited from Jose Mourinho, and that seems to have led to the conclusion inside the club that the right flank is a position that needs strengthening, along with defence.