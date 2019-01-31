82% of UK Football Fans Say They Would Accept a Job at Their Favourite Teams Main Rival

What do football fans love more, the sport or their team? Specialist recruitment website Jobsinfootball.com wanted to find out the answer to this question, so they asked their Facebook followers the question – “You are offered your dream job, with a fantastic salary, at a Football Club. The club is your favourite teams main rival. Would you accept?”

The poll ran for a week and in the end 82% of 250 people said that they would accept a job at their team’s rival club – perhaps somewhat surprising considering how fierce some rivalries can be. Some followers commented that football “meant more than any one club.” Those who said that they would not accept the job showed loyalty to their clubs and labelled the yes voters as “snakes!” An interesting albeit slightly bitter dispute!

Some rivalries are renowned throughout the world, and be it Barcelona v Real Madrid, Manchester United vs Liverpool or Rangers vs Celtic, they can be as fierce as they are exciting. It would seem however that it is the great game that the fans hold dear, club loyalty evokes interesting debate but ultimately it is the sport that people are fans of.

Jobsinfootball.com is a specialist recruitment website dedicated to bringing together all of the most up to date jobs opportunities at football clubs across the UK. Jobsinfootball.com has job vacancies from the Football Association (FA), Premier League Clubs including Manchester United and Liverpool FC and the website supports smaller, grassroots clubs including Foxes FC in London. Alongside the job board is a career tactics section were Jobs in Football post resources and articles, giving helpful advice and tips on finding a career in football. Recent uploads include “how to become a podiatrist” and “how to become a football agent.”

Jobsinfootball.com has tens of thousands of social followers and monthly website visits from people looking to land a job in the sport they love. The Jobsinfootball.com job board filters jobs by club, by region and by role, helping visitors narrow down their search and find their dream job, even it if it is not at the club they have supported all of their lives!

Find your next career at Jobsinfootball.com