The RIDICULOUS transfer decision Arsenal made on deadline day

Arsenal reportedly pulled the plug on the Malcom transfer from Barcelona today because they didn’t want to pay a loan fee for the Brazilian.

Reports claim the Gunners were interested in pouncing for the former Bordeaux youngster on deadline day, but it seems they gave up on him when it became apparent Barca would charge a fee for his services even if he only made the move to the Emirates Stadium temporarily.

This will not go down well with many Arsenal fans as Unai Emery’s side could really do with more quality in that attacking midfield area.

Mesut Ozil has fallen out of favour at Arsenal this season and will surely leave in the summer, while Aaron Ramsey is widely expected to leave on a free transfer to Juventus when his contract expires in the summer.

Malcom has struggled at the Nou Camp but looked a huge talent in his time in Ligue 1, having attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham and Roma before he joined Barcelona.

The 21-year-old surely still has something to offer a team like Arsenal, who should really have paid whatever Barcelona wanted for him this winter.