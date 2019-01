Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker has had to delete a tweet mocking Liverpool’s dropped points against Leicester City last night.

The Reds were held at home to the Foxes, with Sadio Mane’s earlier opener cancelled out with a strike from England defender Harry Maguire.

Walker couldn’t resist the chance to bring back a meme from last summer’s World Cup, featuring Maguire looking like he was trying to impress a lady.

Here’s the tweet in question, which he’s since removed…