Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has raised an eyebrow or two by hanging out with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah today.

Of course, we don’t expect the France international is going to lure the Reds front-man to Old Trafford any time soon, but it’s got some fans talking.

Pogba is known for his social media antics and for nicknaming himself ‘Agent P’ when he talks to players who could fit in at United.

The 25-year-old pulled that trick with Romelu Lukaku back in the summer of 2017, and fans have since used it when he’s teased them by hanging out with players like Antoine Griezmann and Paulo Dybala.

Surely no one expects him to be doing similar with Salah, but here we are…

