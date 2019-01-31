Manchester United star ends social media silence with HUGE announcement

Manchester United star Anthony Martial is back on Instagram after leaving the social media site back in December.

The France international has uploaded his first photo to the site for nearly two months to announce that he’s signed a new contract at Old Trafford, as had been revealed earlier today.

Martial has put pen to paper on a new five-year deal with United, and fans will be delighted to have kept hold of this elite young talent.

Still only 23, Martial became a cult hero with MUFC supporters almost as soon as he arrived, when he scored that stunning solo goal against Liverpool on his debut.

The former Monaco man has had his ups and downs since then, but has always shown glimpses of real talent that have endeared him to the United fan-base.