Medical passed: Manchester United star edges closer to sealing transfer deadline day departure

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini looks to be edging closer to sealing a move away from the club this month, with the player having already passed a medical ahead of a switch to Shandong Luneng.

This is according to Sky Sports, who note that the Belgian international is to travel to China for a discussion regarding personal terms ahead of a move to the club, with it also being noted that an ‘agreement in principle’ has been agreed for the player.

Getting rid of Fellaini on deadline day could prove to be a mistake from United, as if they do decide to sign a replacement, they will only have a matter of hours to do so.

Fellaini has proven to be a useful player for United over the years, with the Belgian often proving to be an effective super sub to call upon when the Red Devils are struggling to break down their opponents.

The Belgian’s physical prowess and ability in the air have proven to be a real asset for the club over the last couple seasons, and this presence is something they could very well miss should the player’s move to China end up going through.

Fellaini hasn’t been getting much game time of late under new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, thus a move away from Old Trafford makes sense for the Belgian.

If the deal for Fellaini manages to get over the line in time, United will be losing a more-than-useful star who could’ve played a significant part in their season later on the campaign, and a player who they would’ve been able to call and rely upon in sticky situations.