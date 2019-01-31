Arsenal have released some pictures of new signing Denis Suarez in action for the first time, the Barcelona loanee looked very sharp in his first training session.

The Gunners confirmed the signing of Suarez on a loan deal at midday, according to the Evening Standard, Arsenal will be paying Suarez’s wages in full and Barcelona will also be paid a loan fee in the region of £2.1m.

Arsenal have the option to sign the one-time senior Spain international permanently for a fee in the region of £20m.

Suarez is a versatile attacking midfielder, given Arsenal’s lack of quality in the wide areas it’s likely that the 25-year-old will be playing on the wing during his initial six-month stay in North London.

Check out some pictures from Suarez’s first training session below:

Suarez has been tipped to have a massive impact at Arsenal, the Spaniard’s relationship with Unai Emery could help him hit the ground running.

Suarez was on loan at Sevilla whilst Emery was boss during the 2014/15 season, the Andalusian club managed to win the Europa League that year and fans will be hoping that Suarez can help the Gunners achieve the same feat this season.