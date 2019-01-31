Real Madrid confirmed squad vs Girona: these fans overjoyed with star’s inclusion, new signing left out by Solari

Real Madrid have announced their squad to take on Girona in the Copa Del Rey this evening, with Marco Asensio’s inclusion being something that has fans overjoyed.

Los Blancos are to take on Girona in the second leg of their Copa Del Rey clash today, with the club already 4-2 up after the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Given the club’s place in La Liga, and the quality of teams left in the Champions League, winning the Copa Del Rey may be the only way Real end this season with some silverware, and it seems manager Santiago Solari has realised this given the players he’s selected for tonight’s clash.

The Argentine has named a full-strength squad to take on their Catalan opponents today, as they look to join Valencia, Barcelona and Real Betis in the next round of the competition.

One player who’s inclusion in the squad made fans happy with that of Marco Asensio, with supporters of the club taking to Twitter to express their delight at seeing the Spaniard included.

However, there was no place in the squad for new signing Brahim Diaz, a decision from Solari that seems to have confused a number of fans.

Brahim and Mariano ? — MrBengaluru (@MrBengaluru) January 31, 2019

Y Brahim? — JUAN IGNACIO ? (@CIJ37) January 31, 2019

Brahim!?!??!?! Why sign him if he is not going to play??? — Abrar? (@RMHalaMadrid99) January 31, 2019

Where is Diaz? — Jabir I. Umar (@Jabeer24) January 31, 2019

Asensio is back ?? — magia? (@nancymadrisco) January 31, 2019