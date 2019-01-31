Real Madrid look set to beat Barcelona to transfer of in-form attacking talent

Real Madrid reportedly have a ‘pre-agreement’ with in-form forward Luka Jovic, who is also a target for fierce rivals Barcelona.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the Spanish giants’ president Florentino Perez has a pre-agreement with the Serbian regarding a switch to the club in the summer.

Don Balon’s report also notes that Barca wanted Jovic as a back-up for Luis Suarez, a role that the 21-year-old wasn’t too keen on taking up.

Real may have done a great bit of business by sealing this agreement with Jovic, as the Serbian international has shown so far this season that he has what it takes to be one of the best forwards in the world one day.

Jovic, despite being just 21 years old, has already managed 13 goals and four assists in 17 Bundesliga appearances this year, a fantastic record that any player would be proud to call their own.

Los Blancos have been struggling massively going forward this year, with the club clearly missing Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence in their attack.

Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio have all struggled to adapt to life without Ronaldo this term, however Jovic’s signing could easily be one that solves the club’s goal scoring problems.

Given this report from Don Balon, it seems as if the reigning European champions are set to beat Barcelona to the signing of Jovic, a victory all fans of the club will find sweet given the fact that they’re beating their fierce rivals to a signing.