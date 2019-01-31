Real Madrid ‘working to sign Man Utd and Chelsea attackers in £200million spending spree’

Real Madrid are reportedly working on sealing the double transfer of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Chelsea star Eden Hazard.

The pair could cost around £200million in total, with recent reports linking them each as £100m transfer targets for Los Blancos for the summer.

And the latest from Don Balon is that both players are top targets for Real as they look to make a major overhaul in attack for next season.

These two make perfect sense as signings for Madrid, who look in dire need of a shake-up up front after the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus last summer.

The Spanish giants haven’t really recovered since losing their all-time leading scorer, with Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema not in the most convincing form this season.

Rashford and Hazard could majorly improve this Madrid squad if both can come in, though Rashford will perhaps be a more ambitious purchase from Man Utd.

The England international is not as near the end of his contract as Hazard is at Stamford Bridge, and perhaps seems more likely to eventually renew with the club.