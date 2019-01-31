“Ronaldo would never” – These fans laud Lionel Messi for star’s selfless gesture in Barcelona’s 6-1 win vs Sevilla

Lionel Messi’s heartwarming gesture towards Philippe Coutinho had fans lauding the Barcelona star yesterday following their 6-1 win against Sevilla in the Copa Del Rey.

According to the Mirror, when Barcelona were awarded a penalty in the first half after Messi was fouled in the box, the Argentine gave the chance to covert the spot-kick to Philippe Coutinho, who duly obliged.

Coutinho has seemingly been struggling with his confidence and form as of late, and this gesture from Messi in one we’re sure the Brazilian was very thankful for.

Coutinho’s didn’t stop there though, as he also bagged another later on the match, as he was joined on the scoresheet by Ivan Rakitic, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergi Roberto, as the Blaugrana stormed into the semi finals of the Copa Del Rey.

Following Messi’s gesture, fans took to Twitter to heap praise on the Argentine for his decision regarding Barca’s penalty, with some even taking the opportunity to compare to Cristiano Ronaldo.

We’ve selected a few tweets from fans lauding Messi for his unselfish decision last night, a choice that proved to be the right one come full time.

Ronaldo would never give up a PK like Messi did?????? — CHIEF (@17Jimenezd) January 30, 2019

Philippe Coutinho was low on confidence, Barca got a PK. Messi gave it to Coutinho to bust his confidence. He ends up scoring 2 goals. Ronaldo could never. PK merchant. — Peter Obi (@Waffirian_) January 31, 2019

You would think Coutinho donated the penalty to Messi from this photo, but it’s the other way round. What a ? — Olivier Lansdowne ???? (@lansdowne34) January 31, 2019

PS, Messi is a lad for letting Coutinho take the penalty… Confidence distributor. — Pockets of annoyance brewing… (@RoyKitur) January 31, 2019

Messi gave Coutinho the penalty since he was low on confidence. Your GOAT would never! — R. (@AjeebBaatHay) January 31, 2019

messi allowing coutinho to take the penalty was such a good gesture, boosted his morale and it showed throughout the entire match. phil was great last night — blaur (@ncuurzee) January 31, 2019

Messi is the ideal teammate to have for any footballer. He knows how Coutinho has been struggling recently, gave him the penalty that lifted the shackles off him, who then played far better than in recent outings. — Fiaz Hamzath (@fiaz_hamzath) January 31, 2019

The gesture #Messi did during today's game was just amazing.. Giving the penalty to @Phil_Coutinho to improve his confidence ? ? How can anyone hate this man.. And stay strong Coutinho, You are the future of Barça.. #CopaBarça #Barça #Remontada #GOAT #mesqueunclub — Alan Paliakkara (@alan_paliakkara) January 31, 2019

Lionel Messi you have my respect legend ? just for giving Coutinho the penalty ??#BarcaSevilla — Nimesh Rajapaksha (@NimeshCoutinho) January 31, 2019

Credits to Messi for giving the penalty to Coutinho, he restored his confidence and it showed throughout the game — Nyamenehene creating (@CreatingGodfred) January 30, 2019