“Ronaldo would never” – These fans laud Lionel Messi for star’s selfless gesture in Barcelona’s 6-1 win vs Sevilla

FC Barcelona
Lionel Messi’s heartwarming gesture towards Philippe Coutinho had fans lauding the Barcelona star yesterday following their 6-1 win against Sevilla in the Copa Del Rey.

According to the Mirror, when Barcelona were awarded a penalty in the first half after Messi was fouled in the box, the Argentine gave the chance to covert the spot-kick to Philippe Coutinho, who duly obliged.

Coutinho has seemingly been struggling with his confidence and form as of late, and this gesture from Messi in one we’re sure the Brazilian was very thankful for.

Coutinho’s didn’t stop there though, as he also bagged another later on the match, as he was joined on the scoresheet by Ivan Rakitic, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergi Roberto, as the Blaugrana stormed into the semi finals of the Copa Del Rey.

Following Messi’s gesture, fans took to Twitter to heap praise on the Argentine for his decision regarding Barca’s penalty, with some even taking the opportunity to compare to Cristiano Ronaldo.

We’ve selected a few tweets from fans lauding Messi for his unselfish decision last night, a choice that proved to be the right one come full time.

