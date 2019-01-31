Ryan Giggs mansion pictures as Manchester United legend puts £3.5m house up for sale following divorce

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs is selling his £3.5million mansion – and surprise, surprise, it looks awesome.

The Welshman only moved into the five-bedroom home around 18 months ago, according to the Daily Mirror, but is already looking to leave after his recent divorce.

It’s got some stylish furniture, a huge kitchen, a pool and a film room for the next owners to enjoy, with Giggs clearly showing he’s a man of fine tastes.

Here are some of the best pics of the former Man Utd star’s residence as it goes on the market…