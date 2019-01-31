Menu

Ryan Giggs mansion pictures as Manchester United legend puts £3.5m house up for sale following divorce

Manchester United FC
Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs is selling his £3.5million mansion – and surprise, surprise, it looks awesome.

The Welshman only moved into the five-bedroom home around 18 months ago, according to the Daily Mirror, but is already looking to leave after his recent divorce.

It’s got some stylish furniture, a huge kitchen, a pool and a film room for the next owners to enjoy, with Giggs clearly showing he’s a man of fine tastes.

Here are some of the best pics of the former Man Utd star’s residence as it goes on the market…

giggs house

Ryan Giggs has put his house up for sale

giggs house inside

It’s going for £3.5million and it looks awesome

giggs swimming pool

It’s got a swimming pool, among other things

giggs kitchen

Take a look at Ryan Giggs’ kitchen

giggs

Ryan Giggs is leaving this house after his recent divorce

giggs

The Giggs residence really is something

