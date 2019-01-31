Arsenal’s patience has paid off, the Gunners have finally got their man on deadline day, Denis Suarez will join the North London club on loan from Barcelona.

Arsenal will be hoping that Suarez’s reunion with Unai Emery will spell success for the Gunners. Suarez was on loan at Sevilla during the 2014/15 season, the Andalusian club managed to win the Europa League that year.

Given the fierce competition for the 4th place spot in the Premier League between; Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United – winning the Europa League could be the only way that the Gunners qualify for the Champions League next season.

Suarez extended his contract with Barcelona by one year, until 30 June 2021 and according to Barcelona’s official website, Arsenal’s loan for the ace includes an option for the Gunners to permanently sign the 25-year-old.

Ironically Suarez could finally get to make his debut in English football against his former club, the Spaniard was at Manchester City from the summer of 2011 to the summer of 2013, but failed to make a first-team appearance for the Citizens.

Gooners have been anxious for the majority of the transfer window but they’ve finally managed to capture one of their primary transfer targets:

Who could forget the time that Arsenal bid £40m and £1 for Liverpool superstar Luis Suarez…

