Tottenham turn down chance sign Barcelona star on loan after Mauricio Pochettino intervention

Tottenham have reportedly turned down the chance to sign Barcelona’s Brazilian winger Malcom on loan due to an intervention from manager Mauricio Pochettino.

According to the Sun, Barcelona had offered the player on loan to the north London club, with it also being stated that the Lilywhites were willing to go ahead with a move for the player should boss Pochettino had given it the ‘ok’.

However, as per the Sun also report, Pochettino didn’t see Malcom as a player who’d fit into his plans, something that means this potential move looks dead in the water.

Spurs are in dire need of attacking options given the fact that Harry Kane is currently out injured, thus Pochettino’s decision to turn down the chance to bring in Malcom looks like a strange one to say the least.

The 21-year-old would’ve had a lot to offer to Spurs, and we think Pochettino’s decision not to sign the Brazilian on loan will turn out to be a mistake come the end of the season.

Malcom would’ve offered Spurs the chance to rotate their wingers, and even drop Fernando Llorente in favour of playing Heung-Min Son at striker, a move that would’ve made their attack a much more formidable force.

However, given this report, it doesn’t look like we’re going to be seeing Malcom line-up in a Tottenham shirt any time soon.