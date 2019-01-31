Video: Union score vs Cologne with STUNNING overhead kick after just 25 seconds

This goal from Union against FC Cologne in the Bundesliga second tier has to be seen to be believed.
Just watch this stunning piece of football below as the German side somehow score a stunning overhead kick against their opponents with just 25 seconds on the clock.
Talk about a fast start – and what a way to get going in tonight’s game!
Have you seen a better overhead kick than this all season?
'Right lads, let's get off to a good start tonight…'
An overhead kick after 30 seconds ?? pic.twitter.com/FzfYJOwuzN
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 31, 2019